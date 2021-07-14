Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs returns to traditional format this year at Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Labor Day Lift Off is expected to return to a traditional format this year!

In 2020, the 44th annual hot air balloon event operated differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic with 15 different launch sites. The 45th annual event is back to normal this year with the massive celebration taking place at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs!

The event is scheduled to run from Sept. 4 through the 6, weather pending. Click here for more information from event organizers. About 70 hot air balloons are expected to take to the sky above Colorado Springs starting at 7 in the morning each day the event runs. There are also “Balloon Glows” scheduled Saturday and Sunday nights. During a balloon glow the pilots inflate and ignite their burners, for an almost mystical experience.

The event director confirmed with 11 News on Wednesday that the event would be returning to a traditional format. Event organizers add safety is their top priority and all COVID safety guidelines will be followed.

