I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon following concerns of possible flash flooding Wednesday afternoon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced I-70 was closed Wednesday afternoon over concerns of possible flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon.

The closure was announced at about 3:50 p.m. and was in place from Exit 114, West Glenwood, to Exit 133, Dotsero. This marks the second day in a row this week that I-70 was closed in that area for a period of time over concerns of flash flooding.

CDOT shared the following statement on the closure at about 3:50p.m.:

“#I70 eastbound/westbound: Safety closure between Exit 114 - West Glenwood and Exit 133 - Dotsero. Closed due to flash flood warning. No estimated time to reopen, through traffic should use CO13, US40, and CO9 as alternate route.”

