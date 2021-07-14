Hotel Elegante could turn into apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Well known Colorado Springs inn, Hotel Elegante, could be turned into apartments.

Hotel Elegante management says Texas developer SHIR Capital reached out, offering money in exchange for converting the hotel into apartments. Hotel Elegante manager Ed Okvath said he wasn’t at liberty to discuss details, like how much money was offered, but he expressed that the developer’s offer is being considered.

Colorado Springs city officials say, SHIR Capital first expressed interest 4-6 months ago.

“As Colorado springs continues to grow, the more creative we can be with making sure the existing buildings that we have are being put to good use, the better,” said city community development manager Steve Posey. “This concept of converting an existing hotel into an apartment building, is one that I really like ... I think it’s a very innovative development concept.”

The project would create three to four hundred new apartments near downtown, with relatively cheap rent. Posey explained, developers have not expressed interest in making the units “affordable housing”, which requires government subsidies. However, he said the units likely would be “attainable”, meaning not subsidized, but rent would still be relatively low compared to other downtown apartment options.

Posey added, “Typically the cost of doing those conversions is a little bit less than it would to actually do new construction from the ground up, so there are a lot of really positive aspects to it.”

Okvath said, it will be a few months before a decision is made determining the hotel’s future.

SHIR Capital had not yet responded to KKTV when this article was written.

