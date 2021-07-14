Advertisement

Driver injured in overnight crash east of downtown Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:50 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after crashing into a stop sign near Patty Jewett Golf Course.

Police said the driver flipped their car after running into the sign at the intersection of Washington and El Paso. The impact knocked the stop sign down.

No other vehicles were involved, and it’s unclear what caused the crash. The driver’s condition is unknown at the time of this writing.

The crash was reported at 1 a.m.

