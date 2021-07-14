Advertisement

Death investigation underway after a body was found in water at Chatfield State Park in Colorado

A body was found in the water at Chatfield State Park on 7/13/21.
A body was found in the water at Chatfield State Park on 7/13/21.(South Metro Fire Rescue)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - It isn’t clear if there was any suspicious activity tied to a death at Chatfield State Park.

On Tuesday, South Metro Fire and Rescue was called to an area in Chatfield State Park near Waterton Road and Wadsworth Boulevard after a body was found in the water.

“Circumstances are unknown, the investigation and recovery are beginning,” a representative with South Metro Fire Rescue wrote on Twitter.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. The law enforcement agency had few details to share last time this article was updated at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
The suspect vehicle looks similar to the stock photo pictured above. The driver has been seen...
13-year-old shot during road rage incident at I-25 and South Academy; driver at large
Downtown Colorado Springs apartments
Thousands of apartment units coming to downtown Colorado Springs, both luxury and more affordable living
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
The view from the Cheyenne Mountain cam looking north towards Pikes Peak on July 12, 2021.
Smoke from wildfires across Colorado, western U.S. causing hazy skies in Pikes Peak region

Latest News

Alternate Route for I-70 7/13/21
I-70 back open in Glenwood Canyon following concerns of possible flash flooding Tuesday afternoon
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Highway 94 back open east of Colorado Springs following a crash
Peirce Langewisch
Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for shooting at Douglas County deputies during 2018 chase
Missing teen Alex.
Search continues for Colorado teen missing from Castle Pines since last week