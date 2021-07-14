Death investigation underway after a body was found in water at Chatfield State Park in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - It isn’t clear if there was any suspicious activity tied to a death at Chatfield State Park.

On Tuesday, South Metro Fire and Rescue was called to an area in Chatfield State Park near Waterton Road and Wadsworth Boulevard after a body was found in the water.

“Circumstances are unknown, the investigation and recovery are beginning,” a representative with South Metro Fire Rescue wrote on Twitter.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. The law enforcement agency had few details to share last time this article was updated at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday:

Deputies are conducting a death investigation in the area of South Wadsworth Boulevard and Waterton Road. No roads closed down, but there will be a law enforcement presence for a while. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/cM92jmCgCN — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.