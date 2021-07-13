Advertisement

VA clinics in Colorado Springs, Aurora now offering COVID-19 vaccines to 12+ and expanding walk-in hours

A patient receives a vaccine at a Colorado VA clinic. Going forward, younger patients (12-17)...
A patient receives a vaccine at a Colorado VA clinic. Going forward, younger patients (12-17) are now eligible to get a vaccine at the Colorado Springs and Aurora clinics.(VA ECHCS)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (VA ECHCS) will now be offering COVID-19 vaccines to teenagers and is expanding its walk-in hours.

The VA ECHCS announced Tuesday that going forward, those 12 and older can request a vaccine by identifying as a veteran caregiver, defined by the VA as a family member or friend who helps veterans with needs or tasks such as grabbing groceries. Previously, it was only offering vaccines to those 18+.

“We know many young people in Colorado routinely support our veterans,” said Michael Kilmer, VA ECHCS director. “We are equipped to support them, their parents and the Veteran by offering protection from COVID-19.”

Anyone in the 12-17 age group must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when getting a vaccine.

Additionally, walk-in hours at the Colorado Springs and Aurora VA clinics are now extending into the afternoon. Those 12+ can now get a vaccine Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Those not enrolled in the VA must register first. Click here to do so and for information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
The suspect vehicle looks similar to the stock photo pictured above. The driver has been seen...
13-year-old shot during road rage incident at I-25 and South Academy; driver at large
Downtown Colorado Springs apartments
Thousands of apartment units coming to downtown Colorado Springs, both luxury and more affordable living
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in collision with semi in eastern Colorado

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert.
Highway 94 closed east of Colorado Springs following a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
A photo of the affected stretch of roadway just before Garden of the Gods was completely shut...
Garden of the Gods closed just west of I-25 in Colorado Springs due to water main break
water main
Water main break closes major Colorado Springs road