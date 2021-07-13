VA clinics in Colorado Springs, Aurora now offering COVID-19 vaccines to 12+ and expanding walk-in hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (VA ECHCS) will now be offering COVID-19 vaccines to teenagers and is expanding its walk-in hours.

The VA ECHCS announced Tuesday that going forward, those 12 and older can request a vaccine by identifying as a veteran caregiver, defined by the VA as a family member or friend who helps veterans with needs or tasks such as grabbing groceries. Previously, it was only offering vaccines to those 18+.

“We know many young people in Colorado routinely support our veterans,” said Michael Kilmer, VA ECHCS director. “We are equipped to support them, their parents and the Veteran by offering protection from COVID-19.”

Anyone in the 12-17 age group must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when getting a vaccine.

Additionally, walk-in hours at the Colorado Springs and Aurora VA clinics are now extending into the afternoon. Those 12+ can now get a vaccine Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Those not enrolled in the VA must register first. Click here to do so and for information.

