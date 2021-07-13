SHARE IF YOU CARE: Photographer needs help tracking down a couple who got engaged in Colorado

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A photographer is hoping for some help from the public with tracking down a couple she took pictures of.

On June 27, Laura Penning was out for a hike along Hoosier Pass in the Rocky Mountains. The scenic area with breathtaking views is just to the south of Breckenridge. Armed with her camera, Laura saw a man get down on one knee in front of a woman he was next to. She captured a moment the unidentified couple will never forget! But that’s the problem, Laura has no idea who the people in her photos are and can’t get in touch with them!

Laura says she thought she put their contact info in her phone, but when she went to reach out to them it wasn’t there. She still wants to share the photos with the newly-engaged couple and is asking for help from the internet.

There are two ways you can help if you’re reading this article:

1) If you know the couple, get them in touch with Laura by emailing laurapenningphotography@gmail.com

2) If you don’t know the couple, share these photos on social media until they are found!

When you are at the top of a mountain and a random couple gets engaged 🏔🎉 ****Please share as I put their contact in my... Posted by Laura Jeanne on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

