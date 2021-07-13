Advertisement

Popeyes adds nuggets to menu after sandwich success

The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:07 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WEWS) - We could be seeing a chicken nugget war in our future.

Popeyes is adding nuggets to the menu after the popularity of its chicken sandwich.

The item is essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.

Popeyes started the so-called chicken sandwich wars in 2019 when it first introduced its new chicken sandwich.

The item sold out in less than two weeks and encouraged other fast-food chains to add or update their own chicken sandwiches.

Right now, some restaurants are facing supply issues due to a chicken shortage.

Popeyes is confident that won’t impact the nugget rollout on July 27.

