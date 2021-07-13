Lumber truck overturns, spills load onto C-470 on-ramp

DENVER (KKTV) - A lumber truck toppled over on an exit ramp Tuesday morning, trapping the driver and spilling wood across the roadway.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Highway 285 to westbound 470 in the Morrison area. The ramp is closed; police are advising drivers to take northbound 285 to Highway 8 through Morrison or eastbound 470 for one exit to Quincy/Belleview to get back onto westbound 470.

RIGHT NOW: @WestMetroFire working to remove trapped driver of tractor-trailer that has rolled and spilled load of lumber. Ramp from NB 285 to WB 470 closed, per @ColoradoDOT. #COTraf pic.twitter.com/8h8EwPLRxE — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) July 13, 2021

It’s unknown if the driver is also injured or just unable to get out of the vehicle.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

