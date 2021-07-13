Lumber truck overturns, spills load onto C-470 on-ramp
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A lumber truck toppled over on an exit ramp Tuesday morning, trapping the driver and spilling wood across the roadway.
The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Highway 285 to westbound 470 in the Morrison area. The ramp is closed; police are advising drivers to take northbound 285 to Highway 8 through Morrison or eastbound 470 for one exit to Quincy/Belleview to get back onto westbound 470.
It’s unknown if the driver is also injured or just unable to get out of the vehicle.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.