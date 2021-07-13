Advertisement

Lumber truck overturns, spills load onto C-470 on-ramp

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A lumber truck toppled over on an exit ramp Tuesday morning, trapping the driver and spilling wood across the roadway.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Highway 285 to westbound 470 in the Morrison area. The ramp is closed; police are advising drivers to take northbound 285 to Highway 8 through Morrison or eastbound 470 for one exit to Quincy/Belleview to get back onto westbound 470.

It’s unknown if the driver is also injured or just unable to get out of the vehicle.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect vehicle looks similar to the stock photo pictured above. The driver has been seen...
13-year-old shot during road rage incident at I-25 and South Academy; driver at large
Downtown Colorado Springs apartments
Thousands of apartment units coming to downtown Colorado Springs, both luxury and more affordable living
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in collision with semi in eastern Colorado
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
The view from the Cheyenne Mountain cam looking north towards Pikes Peak on July 12, 2021.
Smoke from wildfires across Colorado, western U.S. causing hazy skies in Pikes Peak region

Latest News

baltimore
Two officers hurt, suspect killed in Baltimore shootout
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
lumber
Driver trapped from overturned lumber truck on Denver exit ramp
shootout
Bomb scare follows police shootout in Aurora. Suspect in custody