Incline to be closed for upcoming Barr Trail Race, Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon

The Manitou Incline located in Manitou Springs, Colorado. Photo by KKTV.
The Manitou Incline located in Manitou Springs, Colorado. Photo by KKTV. (KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:08 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, Incliners! There are a few important dates to be aware of in the coming weeks!

Colorado’s favorite stairsteps will be closed on the following dates and times:

Sunday, July 18: 6 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21: 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22: 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The closures are in place for the annual Barr Trail Mountain Race on July 18 and the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon Aug. 21-22. The races are hugely popular, particular the Ascent and Marathon, which hosts runners from across the country, and even without the spillover from the Incline, the Barr Trail is packed during the events. The closure will help prevent injuries and other mishaps, Pikes Peak Marathon, Inc. President Ron Ilgen has said in the past.

So for those days only, Incline fans are asked to make alternate hiking plans.

