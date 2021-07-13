Advertisement

I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon over concerns of possible flash flooding Tuesday afternoon

Alternate Route for I-70 7/13/21
Alternate Route for I-70 7/13/21(CDOT)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced I-70 was closed Tuesday afternoon over concerns of possible flash flooding in Glenwood Canyon.

The closure for westbound traffic is from Exit 133, Dotsero, to Exit 116, Glenwood Springs. Closure for eastbound traffic will be from Exit 86, West Rifle, to Exit 109, Canyon Creek.

CDOT shared the following statement on the closure at about 3:15 p.m.:

“The safety closure is in place to protect motorists from the potential of flash floods, mudslides, rockfall or other hazards that can be triggered by heavy rains at the location of Grizzly Creek burn scar area. The closure will remain in place through the duration of the Flash Flood Warning, which is forecast to end at 5:00 p.m. tonight. If a debris flow or mudslide occurs, motorists should be aware that I-70 will be closed for a longer period of time to allow maintenance crews to clear the highway.”

An alternate route is posted at the top of this article.

Click here for updates from CDOT.

