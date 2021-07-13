Highway 94 closed east of Colorado Springs following a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 94 was closed in both directions Tuesday afternoon following a rollover crash.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced the closure just before 2 p.m. According to the fire department, at least one person was trapped in the vehicle.

It isn’t clear when the highway will reopen.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure.

Click here for updates from CDOT.

