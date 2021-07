COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All lanes of Garden of the Gods are shut down just west of the interstate due to a water main break.

The roadway is closed between I-25 and Chestnut.

Update, water main break on Garden of the Gods has Garden of the Gods closed between I-25 (Rusina) and Chestnut. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) July 13, 2021

It’s unknown how long repairs are expected to take and if any nearby businesses are affected.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.