Colorado Springs recognized as #6 best place to live in report by U.S. News, 3 other Colorado cities crack top 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Olympic City USA is once again being recognized as one of the best places to live in the country!

U.S. News shared its list of “150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022″ this week. Four Colorado cities ranked in the top 20, with Colorado Springs recognized at the number six spot and Boulder taking the top spot.

The media organization looked at the 150 most populated city in the United States. Click here for the full methodology used. In a nutshell, the organization looked at the job market for each city, quality of life, desirability and “net migration.”

“Pikes Peak, inspiration for the song ‘America the Beautiful,’ is the backdrop for Colorado Springs,” part of the report for the Colorado Springs ranking reads. “Here, you’ll find a city that blends colorful nature with rugged history and metropolitan spoils.”

THE TOP 20:

#1 Boulder, CO

#2 Raleigh & Durham, NC

#3 Huntsville, AL

#4 Fayetteville, AR

#5 Austin, TX

#6 Colorado Springs, CO

#7 Naples, FL

#8 Portland, ME

#9 Sarasota, FL

#10 Portland, OR

#11 Boise, ID

#12 Ann Arbor, MI

#13 Des Moines, IA

#14 Denver, CO

#15 San Francisco, CA

#16 Madison, WI

#17 Fort Collins, CO

#18 Melbourne, FL

#19 Seattle, WA

#20 Charlotte, NC

