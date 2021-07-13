Be ready to evacuate pets before disaster hits; what pet owners should do in case of emergency

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Although there are no active wildfires in southern Colorado, the recent smoke in the air is a good reminder to pet owners. Are you and your pets prepared if you need to evacuate?

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is reminding pet owners how to prepare before an emergency. HSPPR also has a volunteer team ready to go, called the Community Animal Response Team (CART), to set up an emergency shelter in the event of an evacuation.

“If you do need to go somewhere that doesn’t allow pets, or maybe you can’t bring your animal for whatever reason, we do offer that service so that you know that your pet can go somewhere where they will be safe and taken care of and waiting to be reunited with you,” said Samantha Kirby of CART.

Here is what pet owners can do to prepare before a disaster hits:

-Have your pet’s emergency kit ready to go in your car or closet: Three day supply of food and water, and essential items like toys, beds, extra litter, leashes, etc. Also, keep a photo of you and your pet in case you need to show proof of ownership if you are separated.

-Have a plan with your neighbors, family and friends: Make sure these people know your evacuation plan, and you know theirs. That way you can help each other evacuate with your pets.

-Make sure your pet is microchipped, and their information is updated: In case you lose your pet in an emergency, you can be reunited.

-For livestock, own or have access to a trailer: Make sure you know how to use and drive with a trailer.

-Train your animals to go inside carrier or trailer: Make sure they can go into them during a hectic situation, so in case of emergency they are not scared or spooked.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.