Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds

A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a federal law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturned a lower court ruling upholding the law, which has been in place since 1968.

Judge Julius Richardson, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote that the law relegates both the right to bear arms and young adults under age 21 to second-class status.

The Biden administration has the option to appeal the ruling.

