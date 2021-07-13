Advertisement

$2,000 raised through bracelet sales for the family of a fallen Colorado officer in the Boulder King Soopers shooting

Bracelets were sold to help raise money for the family of a fallen Colorado police officer.
Bracelets were sold to help raise money for the family of a fallen Colorado police officer.(Boulder PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:26 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - “Officer Eric Talley End of Watch 3/22/21.”

Black bracelets featuring an officer’s name and the American flag are a small memento to honor a Colorado police officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving the Boulder Community. The bracelets also helped raise more than $2,000 for the officer’s family.

Officer Talley was among the victims at a Boulder King Soopers when a gunman opened fire, seemingly at random on March 22. Ten people were killed and the alleged gunman survived. Boulder Police shared the following on social media Monday evening:

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

