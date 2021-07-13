$2,000 raised through bracelet sales for the family of a fallen Colorado officer in the Boulder King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - “Officer Eric Talley End of Watch 3/22/21.”

Black bracelets featuring an officer’s name and the American flag are a small memento to honor a Colorado police officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving the Boulder Community. The bracelets also helped raise more than $2,000 for the officer’s family.

Officer Talley was among the victims at a Boulder King Soopers when a gunman opened fire, seemingly at random on March 22. Ten people were killed and the alleged gunman survived. Boulder Police shared the following on social media Monday evening:

Craig dropped off these bracelets & a check today, explaining they were used to gather donations for the family of our fallen Officer Talley. He raised over $2,000. His kindness & generosity reminds us all of the good in the world. Thank you Craig! #Boulder #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/eVUMpkLptd — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) July 13, 2021

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

