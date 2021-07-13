Advertisement

1 in custody following shootout with Aurora police, explosives scare

A photo from the standoff scene on July 13, 2021.
A photo from the standoff scene on July 13, 2021.(Aurora Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:06 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody Tuesday morning following an alleged shootout with police and a bomb scare.

An Aurora neighborhood was twice put under a shelter-in-place order while law enforcement worked to defuse the situation.

The incident started when Aurora police went to a home in the area of Quincy Avenue and Buckley Road overnight to arrest a felony suspect. The suspect barricaded himself inside the house and began firing at officers. Police traded fire.

After 30 minutes, officers were able to arrest the suspect, since identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Moralez.

“No officers and civilians injured. There has been an officer-involved shooting where no one was injured,” the police department tweeted.

An armored vehicle was hit at least three times by gunfire.

The first shelter-in-place order was lifted, only for one to be put in place a second time a short time later when officers going through the suspect’s home spotted a possible explosive.

Just after 6 a.m., the police department tweeted that the device was fake and the area was safe.

At the time of this writing, police have not detailed how the suspect was taken into custody or said what charges he was originally facing prior to Tuesday’s events.

