Advertisement

Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M

This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64...
This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 that has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 video game sold Sunday, July 11, 2021, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.(Courtesy of Heritage Auctions via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.

A spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about who purchased the game.

Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D, the auction house said in a statement.

The sale follows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda selling at auction Friday for $870,000. Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said the auction house was shocked to see a game sell for more than $1 million two days after the Zelda game broke its past record.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs theft victim tracks down stolen items
Colorado Springs theft victim tracks down stolen items
Police outside the Maven Hotel on July 9, 2021.
4 arrested at Denver hotel on weapons charges; no known threat to All-Star game, says FBI
2021 El Paso County Fair
El Paso County Fair opens this weekend
1 killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 50 Friday night
File photo.
Police: 1 person killed after going off the road and hitting a tree

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2021 file photo, U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, the U.S.'s top general in...
Top US commander to exit Afghanistan amid Taliban surge
In this image taken from video Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz speaks...
Coronavirus infects vaccinated leader at Florida condo site
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: Lawyers set to give out free family law tips
Downtown Colorado Springs apartments
Thousands of apartment units coming to downtown Colorado Springs, both luxury and more affordable living