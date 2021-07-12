Advertisement

Thousands of rural Colorado communities getting faster internet options

By Melissa Henry
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:05 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Broadband access providing high-speed internet is a challenge across rural America, but many Coloradans will soon have better access.

Mountain View Electric Association announced a broadband project that will bring new high-speed internet options to all of its customers.

“The pandemic really taught us that people want to work remotely, they want to learn remotely, they want to participate in telehealth, but by not having an adequate Internet connection, that’s virtually impossible,” said project manager Amanda Hall.

Hall said the company has looked into similar projects for years but none made financial sense until now.

“Mountain View Electric Association is member owned, so we wanted to make sure we were fiscally responsible.”

The broadband project will cost $190 million. It will take five to six years to complete, but the first customers will be connected by mid-2022.

Company leaders said current internet options are slow and many times don’t support multiple devices in one home. The new options are meant to change that. Connexon Connect is the Kansas City, Missouri-based internet provider that will lease out the new broadband fiber from MVE to bring in service. They will offer two speeds:

100 megabits/second

1 gigabit/second

Hall added, “The 1 gigabit speed is really unheard of in rural America.

Click here to learn more about the project.

