Thousands of apartment units coming to downtown Colorado Springs, both luxury and more affordable living

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of apartment units are coming to downtown Colorado Springs, including both luxury and more affordable living options.

The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs said about 3,000 apartment units are completed, under construction or announced. But, this comes after several years without any new apartment construction downtown.

“We have not see new construction, rental apartments in the downtown core for 50 years until this new wave started,” said Susan Edmondson of the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs. “For the next 10 years, we’re really going to see a changing face of downtown with people living here.”

Although a lot of the new complexes are considered luxury living, there are some more affordable options. Of the 3,000 units coming to downtown Colorado Springs, about a third of them are targeted for average to below average income residents.

“As new apartment complexes have come online, they are leasing up really steadily. We’re seeing a healthy, aclectic group of people moving in too,” said Edmondson.

A new trend downtown Colorado Springs is seeing are people renting apartments without seeing them in person first. The people moving to downtown range from younger people to older, empty-nesters.

“These are people who are used to the urban lifestyle and all that it offers and so they may be coming from a larger state to Colorado Springs. For them, maybe being a smaller city but they want to go to great restaurants, walk, have arts and culture, all of those kinds of things,” said Edmondson.

