Smoke from wildfires across Colorado, western U.S. causing hazy skies in Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The skies remain shrouded in haze Monday as smoke from fires in western Colorado as well as out of state drift into the Front Range region.

The haze was noticeable over the weekend and is expected to linger in the area through at least Tuesday. While there are currently no active wildfires in the Pikes Peak region or elsewhere in southern Colorado, the western half of the state has several active blazes, including the Sylvan Fire, Muddy Slide Fire and Morgan Creek Fire. An air quality health advisory is currently in effect for a large swath of central Colorado.

Smoky sunrise over Sunlight Mountain. Air Quality Health Advisory in effect for Steamboat Springs, Breckenridge, Leadville, Aspen, Gunnison, Montrose, Grand Junction and much of central Colorado. #MorganCreekFire_CO #cofire https://t.co/IdEB2BPVAw https://t.co/o2HSEEwqvs pic.twitter.com/ulv98nkGVB — CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) July 12, 2021

While there is no active advisory for El Paso County or surrounding counties, anyone sensitive to smoke may want to limit their time outdoors until the smoke lessens.

Smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada is also drifting into Colorado.

Click here for information on the various wildfires currently burning across the country.

