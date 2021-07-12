Advertisement

Serial rapist in Colorado sentenced to 136 years to life in prison

Tre Carrasco
Tre Carrasco(18th Judicial District Attorney's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - There may be some justice for the multiple victims of a serial rapist who is now expected to spend his life behind bars.

On Monday, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details on the sentence that Tre Carrasco was handed on Friday, 136 years to life in prison.

“I am fully convinced, 100 percent, that there is no woman safe in America if you are out of prison,” Judge Ben Leutwyler told Tre Carrasco. “You will continue to rape people… because you want what you want, and nothing will stand in the way except the government. You are a threat to every female in our country… and I must do what I can to promote community safety.”

A jury found Carrasco guilty on May 13 for cases out of Aurora and Cherry Hills Village. Carrasco was once in prison for a short time in Kansas following a sexual assault. When he was released in Kansas, he came to Colorado to continue his heinous crimes.

On Feb. 7, 2019, Carrasco tried to kidnap a woman in the parking lot of a fitness club in Aurora. She got away, but he stole her car.

Then, on Feb. 12, 2019, Carrasco drove that car to a home in Cherry Hills Village where he raped a woman at knifepoint. He was arrested about five hours later in the same car stolen in Aurora.

