Rockies select Benny Montgomery 8th overall in 2021 MLB Draft

Colorado Rockies generic graphic
Colorado Rockies generic graphic(MGN)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:56 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Surrounded by the chaos of All-Star week in downtown Denver, the Rockies front office went with speed in the 2021 MLB Draft.

The Rockies selected high school outfielder Benny Montgomery 8th overall, an 18-year old from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. Montgomery batted .417 with seven home runs at Red Land High School. CBS Sports ranked Montgomery at the 18th best player available in the draft.

The MLB Draft continues July 12 (rounds 2-10) and 13 (rounds 11-20) from the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

