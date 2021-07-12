Ring-tailed lemur welcomes twins at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The family at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo continues to grow with the addition of twins on Sunday!

Officials at the zoo are reporting first-time mom Allagash was holding two bundles of joy marking the second and third ring-tailed lemurs born in Colorado Springs this year. Allagash’s sister, Rogue, welcomed her first baby on April 26 of this year!

“Allagash is probably our feistiest lemur, so we’re excited to see how her bold personality translates to motherhood,” said Philip Waugh, lead keeper in Water’s Edge. “We’ve heard her cooing gently to her babies while they nurse, which is something we didn’t see with Rogue. She has her hands full with these twins, but she seems to be embracing her natural instincts to groom, feed, snuggle and protect them.”

The sexes of the twins have not been identified just yet.

Click here for more from the zoo on the newest additions.

