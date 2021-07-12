Man arrested following reports of ‘terroristic’ threats in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody following reports of “terroristic threats.”

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the arrest Monday morning. Authorities were called to the Country Green Apartments off Highway 50 Sunday morning. According to the charges the suspect is facing, the suspect likely made a bomb threat of some type.

Following a three-hour standoff, 40-year-old Eric Goodman was taken into custody. Goodman is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance, use of incendiary devices, felony menacing, false reporting, disorderly conduct, obstruction of a peace officer, false reporting of explosives, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

Goodman is being held without bond.

