Advertisement

Italy wins Euro 2020, beats England in penalty shootout

Italy's players celebrate with trophy after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final...
Italy's players celebrate with trophy after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Paul Ellis/Pool via AP)(Paul Ellis | AP)
By STEVE DOUGLAS
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:49 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Italian soccer’s redemption story is complete. England’s painful half-century wait for a major title goes on.

And it just had to be via a penalty shootout. Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties.

The match finished 1-1 after extra time. Gianluigi Donnarumma dived to his left and saved the decisive spot kick by Bukayo Saka. It was England’s third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shootout in front of its own fans at Wembley Stadium.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/11/2021 6:48:13 PM (GMT -6:00)

Most Read

Colorado Springs theft victim tracks down stolen items
Colorado Springs theft victim tracks down stolen items
File photo.
Police: 1 person killed after going off the road and hitting a tree
A Medina Alert has been issued for a “possible newer model extended cab Dodge pickup truck”...
MEDINA ALERT: Pickup truck involved in fatal hit-and-run
2021 El Paso County Fair
El Paso County Fair opens this weekend
1 killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 50 Friday night

Latest News

Colorado Rockies generic graphic
Rockies select Benny Montgomery 8th overall in 2021 MLB Draft
USA Wheelchair Basketball Olympic team member John Boie plays some hoops with some kids on...
Olympic and Paralympic day in COS: Athletes inspire kids at Deerfield Park
USAFA graduate Griffin Jax shares long road to historic MLB appearance
USAFA graduate Griffin Jax shares long road to historic MLB appearance
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC logo
Switchbacks FC Fall On The Road to New Mexico United