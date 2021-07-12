Hikers suffering heat issues rescued from Cheyenne Mountain State Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Even Colorado isn’t immune to sweltering hot days -- which can prove dangerous if you’re not prepared.

Colorado Springs firefighters rescued three hikers from an area trail Sunday when the heat proved too much.

“If you’re not prepared for hiking in such a direct sun, then the heat-related illnesses can become quite critical,” said CSFD Lt. Joey Buttenwieser, who took part in the rescue.

Firefighters were called to Cheyenne Mountain State Park immediately south of the Springs just before 5 p.m. to help a group several miles up a trail.

“They were experiencing potentially some heat-related illnesses and did not believe that they could get down off the mountain,” Buttenwieser said.

While the trails in the state park are largely non-technical, the park’s upper trails are predominately uphill as they climb towards the summit of Cheyenne Mountain. The hikers had gotten a good ways back in the park before realizing they could go no further.

“They are about 5 or 6 miles up on the trail, so it’s going to be a little bit of time and be quite extensive,” Buttenwieser said.

It ultimately took an hour for a motorcycle crew to reach the hikers and another couple of hours to get them to the parking lot. The rescue was completed at 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters advise those wanting to enjoy the outdoors during these hot summer days to take common sense precautions, such as staying hydrated and knowing your physical limits.

“When you’re looking ahead at the location you’re going to be recreating in, make sure that you’re physically able to and also prepared with water, nutrients, and also a charged cell phone -- that helps a lot if you do get into a predicament,” Buttenwieser said.

Other ways to combat the extreme heat include choosing trails with a lot of shade and getting outside in the morning and early evening when the sun is less intense and temperatures are a little cooler.

