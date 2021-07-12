Gang-related shooting under investigation in Pueblo; 2 victims hospitalized on Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe a shooting on Saturday is tied to gang-related activity.

Pueblo Police shared an update on the investigation Monday afternoon. Officers were called to 1725 W. Pueblo Boulevard Saturday night at 11:45. The address is home to the Brass Saddle, a restaurant. Two people had been shot and both were taken to the hospital. Both victims are expected to survive. The victims were not publicly identified.

Investigators believe the shooting was a gang-related incident. The investigation is still active as of Monday afternoon. No information on the suspect or suspects was shared last time this article was updated.

If you have any information that could help police you’re asked to call 719-553-2502.

