PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are battling a fire at a home on the outskirts of Pueblo late Monday morning.

The Pueblo Police Department tweeted just after 11:30 a.m. that crews were at a home in the 600 block of Santa Fe Drive, or Highway 50 Business.

Structure fire in the 600 block of Santa Fe Dr. Lanes of traffic east and westbound are blocked off for now. Please use Santa Fe Ave to Northern to access eastbound to the county. Thank you pic.twitter.com/PcaEJLdwA3 — Captain Dustin Taylor (@PPDWatch1Capt) July 12, 2021

We have a crew on the way and will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.