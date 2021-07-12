Contingency plan formed as Colorado Springs Airport deals with a supply shortage of jet fuel
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:48 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An official with the Colorado Springs Airport is reporting airlines are operating as scheduled despite a supply shortage of jet fuel.
Marketing and Communications Manager Aidan Ryan with the airport shared the following statement with 11 News on Monday:
You can visit the Colorado Springs Airport website for any major updates or to check flight status.
This isn’t the first time a supply shortage of fuel has impacted Colorado. Pump stations in Canon City and Pueblo were closed for several days in June because of driver shortages.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.