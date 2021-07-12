Contingency plan formed as Colorado Springs Airport deals with a supply shortage of jet fuel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An official with the Colorado Springs Airport is reporting airlines are operating as scheduled despite a supply shortage of jet fuel.

Marketing and Communications Manager Aidan Ryan with the airport shared the following statement with 11 News on Monday:

“The Colorado Springs Airport has been informed of an issue regarding a supply shortage of jet fuel with fuel provider, Valero. A contingency plan has been put in to place involving tankers delivering fuel directly to the service supplier, however a nationwide shortage of drivers may affect fuel delivery. Airlines are operating as scheduled and passengers are advised to contact their airline with any questions.”

You can visit the Colorado Springs Airport website for any major updates or to check flight status.

This isn’t the first time a supply shortage of fuel has impacted Colorado. Pump stations in Canon City and Pueblo were closed for several days in June because of driver shortages.

