Contingency plan formed as Colorado Springs Airport deals with a supply shortage of jet fuel

Colorado Springs Airport, photo: KKTV.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:48 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An official with the Colorado Springs Airport is reporting airlines are operating as scheduled despite a supply shortage of jet fuel.

Marketing and Communications Manager Aidan Ryan with the airport shared the following statement with 11 News on Monday:

You can visit the Colorado Springs Airport website for any major updates or to check flight status.

This isn’t the first time a supply shortage of fuel has impacted Colorado. Pump stations in Canon City and Pueblo were closed for several days in June because of driver shortages.

