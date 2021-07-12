Appointments at the Pueblo County DMV booked through September as they deal with being ‘critically’ understaffed

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County DMV is “critically” understaffed, according to a release sent by the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder on Monday.

The staffing issue is a result of trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortage is also impacting appointments, which are booked through September.

“When fully staffed, the Pueblo County Motor Vehicle department has 13 people working the counter,” Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert Ortiz wrote in a release. “Currently, the department is running with only five. While four new employees are currently undergoing training, and four more are going through the hiring process, those on the counter are working to get through an average of 288 appointments per day- 16 people every 20 minutes.”

Clerk Ortiz says he will be following the lead of other Colorado counties and opening two windows to walk-in traffic as soon as the new employees are fully trained. Ortiz warns that anyone who comes without an appointment can expect a lengthy wait.

Currently, there are 4 different ways for people to conveniently renew their license plates without needing to make an appointment or wait in line. Click here to make a renewal that doesn’t require proof of insurance or for more information.

Click here for more information from the Pueblo County DMV.

