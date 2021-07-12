Advertisement

Appointments at the Pueblo County DMV booked through September as they deal with being ‘critically’ understaffed

Generic Pueblo County logo.
Generic Pueblo County logo.(county.pueblo.org)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County DMV is “critically” understaffed, according to a release sent by the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder on Monday.

The staffing issue is a result of trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortage is also impacting appointments, which are booked through September.

“When fully staffed, the Pueblo County Motor Vehicle department has 13 people working the counter,” Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert Ortiz wrote in a release. “Currently, the department is running with only five. While four new employees are currently undergoing training, and four more are going through the hiring process, those on the counter are working to get through an average of 288 appointments per day- 16 people every 20 minutes.”

Clerk Ortiz says he will be following the lead of other Colorado counties and opening two windows to walk-in traffic as soon as the new employees are fully trained. Ortiz warns that anyone who comes without an appointment can expect a lengthy wait.

Currently, there are 4 different ways for people to conveniently renew their license plates without needing to make an appointment or wait in line. Click here to make a renewal that doesn’t require proof of insurance or for more information.

Click here for more information from the Pueblo County DMV.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs theft victim tracks down stolen items
Colorado Springs theft victim tracks down stolen items
The suspect vehicle looks similar to the stock photo pictured above. The driver has been seen...
13-year-old shot during road rage incident at I-25 and South Academy; driver at large
Downtown Colorado Springs apartments
Thousands of apartment units coming to downtown Colorado Springs, both luxury and more affordable living
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in collision with semi in eastern Colorado
From left: Richard Platt, Gabriel Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kanoelehua Serikawa
4 arrested at Denver hotel on weapons charges; no known threat to All-Star game, says FBI

Latest News

Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
WATCH: Defense team begins case in Mark Redwine murder trial.
Colorado Springs Airport, photo: KKTV.
Contingency plan formed as Colorado Springs Airport deals with a supply shortage of jet fuel
Two abandoned houses caught fire at 600 Santa Fe Drive today. No one was injured but...
WATCH - Two House Catch Fire South of Downtown Pueblo
Generic of Pueblo Police.
Gang-related shooting under investigation in Pueblo; 2 victims hospitalized on Saturday