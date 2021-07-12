Advertisement

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game sees Denver pros on the diamond

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:13 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Who knew? Will Barton always wanted to be a baseball star.

On Sunday, got a chance to prove himself. Sorta.

Denver dignitaries of all kind descended on Coors Field Sunday for the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. Pro athletes from just about every Denver sport took part, including Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer, Broncos linebacker Von Miller and placekicker Brandon McManus, and Nuggets guard Will Barton. Other celebrities, like actor Anthony Mackie and rapper Quavo, all took the opportunity on the mound.

“Oh, I can hit,” former Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia said laughing before the game. “I haven’t spent a lot of time here as a visitor. Playing in the American League for so long I think I only came [to Denver] 2 or 3 times. But being here for this and enjoying the city, I’m excited.”

“I grew up watching this game so I’m excited to be a part of it today,” McManus said. “I got a lot of my friends, family, I know Von’s hyping me up a bunch so hopefully I don’t disappoint.”

The Celebrity Softball Game was played Sunday but airs Monday on ESPN at 8 p.m. following coverage of the Home Run Derby.

