13-year-old hospitalized following shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - How a 13-year-old girl in El Paso County ended up shot remains unclear.

Colorado Springs police were called to a fire station near South Academy and Highway 85/87 just after 12 p.m. Sunday on a reported child shooting victim. The girl was reportedly on the way to the hospital via private vehicle when the driver stopped instead at the fire station to get medical assistance. She ultimately did end up at the hospital and is expected to survive. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

At the time of this writing, investigators have not released any additional information, including where the shooting happened and whether there are any suspects. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

