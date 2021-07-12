1 killed, 1 seriously injured in collision with semi in eastern Colorado

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 27-year-old man was thrown from a car and killed after the vehicle collided with a semi-truck Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say the man was just east of Kit Carson heading westbound on Highway 40 when he drove over the center line and collided with the trailer of an eastbound semi.

“The Honda overturned numerous times, ejecting both the driver and the passenger from the vehicle, neither of which were wearing their seat belt,” State Patrol said.

The driver died at the scene, while the 26-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. She was rushed the hospital. The truck driver was unhurt.

The crash remains under investigation. No one involved has been identified.

