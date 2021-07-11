4 arrested at Denver hotel on weapons charges; no known threat to All-Star game, says FBI

DENVER (KKTV) - A tip from vigilant citizens led to the arrests of four people at a downtown Denver hotel Friday night.

“The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement Saturday. A spokesperson for Sage Hospitality, which operates the hotel in question, told 11 News they were “incredibly proud that our team swiftly alerted the authorities.”

Law enforcement has confirmed little about the investigation other than the names of the arrestees and the charges they face. While the Maven Hotel, where the group was arrested, sits near the location of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the FBI announced Sunday that it had no reason to believe there had been any threat to the event.

“FBI Denver is aware of the arrest of four individuals at a hotel near the Major League Baseball All-Star Game venue. We are coordinating with the Denver Police Department (DPD) regarding this criminal matter. DPD is the lead investigative agency. We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game. We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players, or the community at this time,” the FBI said in a statement.

According to police, they were called to the hotel on 1850 Wazee St. just before 8:30 Friday night on reports of a suspicious incident. Two floors were put on a shelter-in-place order while law enforcement searched a pair of rooms. 11 News sister station CBS Denver reports that the floors were at the top of the hotel, which had a wide view of an area near Coors Field. Coors Field will host the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

The following suspects have been identified:

Richard Platt, 42, facing charges of investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Gabriel Rodriguez, 48:, facing charges of investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, facing charges of investigation of possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, facing charges of investigation of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction

This continues to be a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

