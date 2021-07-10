Crash closes roads in west Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Eastbound Fontanero and Northbound 30th Street are closed due to a traffic crash Saturday afternoon.

Crash investigation at N 30th St/W Fontanero street causing delays. Please avoid area. Eastbound Fontanero & Northbound 30th Street is closed. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) July 10, 2021

The crash is causing traffic delays.

At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.