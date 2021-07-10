Crash closes roads in west Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Eastbound Fontanero and Northbound 30th Street are closed due to a traffic crash Saturday afternoon.
The crash is causing traffic delays.
At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.
