Crash closes roads in west Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon

File photo.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Eastbound Fontanero and Northbound 30th Street are closed due to a traffic crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash is causing traffic delays.

At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

