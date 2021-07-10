Shohei Ohtani favored to win MLB Home Run Derby, Trevor Story holds fifth-best odds
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dual-threat phenom Shohei Ohtani is the odds-on favorite to take home 1st place in Monday’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field.
Ohtani topped the odds at +350 according to PointsBet Sportsbook. The Colorado Rockies representative in the event, Trevor Story, checks in at +600.
Total odds:
Shohei Ohtani +300
Joey Gallo +350
Pete Alonso +450
Juan Soto +500
Trevor Story +600
Matt Olson +750
Trey Mancini +1000
Salvador Perez +1000
Story looks to become the first MLB player to win at their home ballpark since Bryce Harper in 2018. The Home Run Derby begins at 6 p.m. Monday at Coors Field and will air nationally on ESPN.
