Shohei Ohtani favored to win MLB Home Run Derby, Trevor Story holds fifth-best odds

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dual-threat phenom Shohei Ohtani is the odds-on favorite to take home 1st place in Monday’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field.

Ohtani topped the odds at +350 according to PointsBet Sportsbook. The Colorado Rockies representative in the event, Trevor Story, checks in at +600.

Total odds:

Shohei Ohtani +300

Joey Gallo +350

Pete Alonso +450

Juan Soto +500

Trevor Story +600

Matt Olson +750

Trey Mancini +1000

Salvador Perez +1000

Story looks to become the first MLB player to win at their home ballpark since Bryce Harper in 2018. The Home Run Derby begins at 6 p.m. Monday at Coors Field and will air nationally on ESPN.

