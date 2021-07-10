Pueblo County law enforcement cracking down on expired license plates

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement in Pueblo County says they are going to begin issuing citations for motorists that do not have renewed license plates and are driving with expired temporary tags or tags.

Over the past year Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies, Pueblo Police Officers, and Colorado State Patrol Troopers have relaxed enforcement of expired tags and registrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This reportedly led to the Pueblo Clerk and Recorders Office only operating on appointments and some were scheduled out for 60 days.

“We have utilized quite a bit of discretion on expired plates in the past year and half due to COVID. It is time to return to assertive enforcement for these infractions in the interest of community safety,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “Enough is enough. We cannot allow this to continue.”

Law enforcement officials say they noticed many motorists “taking advantage of the circumstances and are forgoing purchasing or renewing their license plates in a timely manner.”

“As a result of non-compliance with registration requirements, we will be stepping up our enforcement efforts for registration violations along with other improper driving violations for motorists operating on roadways throughout Pueblo County,” Lyons said. “We encourage everyone to renew their expired license plates and schedule an appointment with the County Clerk for new vehicle purchase registrations immediately to avoid enforcement actions from law enforcement.”

This enforcement is expected to begin on July 15.

Individuals are urged to make an appointment with the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorders Office as soon as possible to get their license plates. You can also renew them by clicking here; by mail at Pueblo County Clerk and Record, P.O. Box 555, Pueblo, Co., 81005 or by placing the renewal notice and payment in a drop box located at the Pueblo County Courthouse (215 W. 10th St.) The new tags and registration will be mailed to the owner. Renewals can also be done at the Express Renewal Kiosks at King Soopers (3050 W. Northern) and the Pueblo West Safeway (1017 N. Market Plaza).

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.