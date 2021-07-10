Advertisement

Police: 1 person killed after going off the road and hitting a tree

Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:42 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a traffic crash that left one person dead Friday night near Palmer Park Boulevard and Uintah Street in Colorado Springs.

Westbound Palmer Park was closed while crews investigated, but the road has since reopened.

Police say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash just before 11:30 Friday night, saying a vehicle had gone off the road and hit a tree. The driver was the only one in the car at the time of the crash and reportedly “experienced a medical issue which could have led to the traffic crash”. Officers say the driver, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.

The Major Crash Team is currently investigating the crash. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

