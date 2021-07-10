El Paso County Fair opens this weekend

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Fair is back after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The fair will run from July 10 - 17 in Calhan.

Dayna Buffington, the program supervisor of the El Paso County Fair, tells 11 News there will be COVID-19 safety precautions in place at the fair. “We’ve implemented some things for people who are still nervous, handwashing stations, we have digital scanners for tickets, so you can purchase your tickets online before you get here we added a few things just so people feel better, but it’s time to celebrate,” said Buffington.

The fair will have auto races, truck and tractor pull, bull riding, and demolition derby, petting zoo, and carnival rides as well as live music and concerts. Below is a list of some of the activities and themed days:

Major Evening Entertainment- Ticketed Performances

Saturday, July 10 Auto Race

Thursday, July 15 NSPA Tractor Pull with Tenderfoot Bluegrass Band

Friday, July 16 Bull Riding with Teague Brothers Band

Saturday, July 17 Demolition Derby with Exit West

2021 Theme Days

Saturday, July 10th | Military Appreciation Day Military/Veterans and Dependents (Free admission)

Sunday, July 11th | Western/Hispanic Heritage Day

Monday, July 12th | El Paso County Day (Free admission for all)

Tuesday, July 13th | Family Day

Wednesday, July 14th | Dollar Day

Thursday, July 15th | Presenting Sponsor Day

Friday, July 16th | Senior Day

Saturday, July 17th | First Responder & Heroes Day

“There is something for everyone at the 116th El Paso County Fair,” said Buffington. “We believe in our community and are looking forward to a time to celebrate.”

Click here for more information, fair hours, or to get tickets for the El Paso County Fair.

