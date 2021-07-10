Advertisement

MISSING: 80-year-old ‘with cognitive impairment’ last seen in Lakewood area

The Colorado Bureau of investigation is looking for 80-year-old Bernard McKay (pictured above),...
The Colorado Bureau of investigation is looking for 80-year-old Bernard McKay (pictured above), who was reportedly last seen late Friday night in Lakewood.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of investigation is looking for 80-year-old Bernard McKay, who was reportedly last seen late Friday night in Lakewood. Investigators say McKay suffers from cognitive impairment.

He was reportedly last seen in the area near West 24th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood wearing a black baseball hat with an Illinois college logo, a grey polo shirt, and blue jeans. A picture of McKay can be found at the top of this article.

If you see him call 911 right away or the Lakewood police department at 303-980-3481.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Polis ends health emergency declaration in Colorado
Colorado Springs Police have reportedly closed all northbound lanes of South Academy and...
Two people taken to the hospital after a crash Friday morning
AMBER Alert July 8, 2021.
FOUND: 1-year-old and 3-month old found safe after Amber Alert was issued
7 arrested in connection to Rocky Ford kidnapping and attempted murder.
Seven people arrested in Rocky Ford kidnapping and attempted murder investigation
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 15-year-old boy who suffers from a...
MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in Douglas County

Latest News

Law enforcement in Pueblo County says they are going to begin issuing citations for motorists...
Pueblo County law enforcement cracking down on expired license plates
File photo.
Police: 1 person killed after going off the road and hitting a tree
A Medina Alert has been issued for a “possible newer model extended cab Dodge pickup truck”...
MEDINA ALERT: Pickup truck involved in fatal hit-and-run
1 killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 50 Friday night