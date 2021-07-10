MISSING: 80-year-old ‘with cognitive impairment’ last seen in Lakewood area

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of investigation is looking for 80-year-old Bernard McKay, who was reportedly last seen late Friday night in Lakewood. Investigators say McKay suffers from cognitive impairment.

He was reportedly last seen in the area near West 24th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood wearing a black baseball hat with an Illinois college logo, a grey polo shirt, and blue jeans. A picture of McKay can be found at the top of this article.

If you see him call 911 right away or the Lakewood police department at 303-980-3481.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

