MEDINA ALERT: Pickup truck involved in fatal hit-and-run

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - A Medina Alert has been issued for a “possible newer model extended cab Dodge pickup truck” after a reported hit-and-run in Englewood Friday night. The truck is pictured above.

According to law enforcement, the pickup truck hit and killed a pedestrian in the area near West Dartmouth Avenue and Broadway in Englewood just after midnight Saturday. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says the truck should have front-end damage to the driver’s side.

The truck reportedly has a black tonneau cover, tinted windows, silver bumper, silver/black tailgate, and an American flag attached to the antenna.

The license plate of the truck was unknown at the time this article was written and will update this article as more information becomes available.

If you see this car call 911 or the Englewood police at 303-761-7410.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.