Escaped Wallaby spotted on side of road, returned home

Montrose County, Colo. (KKTV) - A wallaby that escaped is back home in Montrose County after two good Samaritans spotted the animal hopping on the side of the road.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s office shared the blotter report from Thursday. They say deputies were called to a report of a kangaroo running in the area of West Jay Jay Road near Highway 50 northwest of Montrose.

Deputies say the wallaby was elusive and the Colorado State Patrol helped capture the loose animal.

The wallaby’s owner showed up a short time later. Deputies shared a post on Facebook detailing the story of the good Samaritans who reported the missing wallaby.

Here’s the post:

