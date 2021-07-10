Advertisement

Escaped Wallaby spotted on side of road, returned home

Deputies and Colorado State Patrol capture escaped wallaby.
Deputies and Colorado State Patrol capture escaped wallaby.(Montrose County Sheriff's Office)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:10 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Montrose County, Colo. (KKTV) - A wallaby that escaped is back home in Montrose County after two good Samaritans spotted the animal hopping on the side of the road.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s office shared the blotter report from Thursday. They say deputies were called to a report of a kangaroo running in the area of West Jay Jay Road near Highway 50 northwest of Montrose.

Deputies say the wallaby was elusive and the Colorado State Patrol helped capture the loose animal.

The wallaby’s owner showed up a short time later. Deputies shared a post on Facebook detailing the story of the good Samaritans who reported the missing wallaby.

Here’s the post:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Polis ends health emergency declaration in Colorado
Speed enforcement in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs police doing speed enforcement in top crash areas as El Paso County ranks #1 in Colorado for most traffic fatalities
AMBER Alert July 8, 2021.
FOUND: 1-year-old and 3-month old found safe after Amber Alert was issued
Carlos Perez and Ashlynne Perez.
Court documents: Parents left loaded gun in open glovebox on day child shot self in Manitou Springs parking lot
Police: 60-year-old Springs woman intentionally hit man with car

Latest News

Mountain lion removed from deck at Englewood home.
Wildlife officers remove mountain lion from under a deck in Denver area
7 were arrested as part of a four year investigation involving multiple state agencies. They...
WATCH - Seven Arrested in Rocky Ford Kidnapping
More mild this weekend
Cooler Weekend
The damage done to fence in southeast Colorado Springs after a woman hit it, after striking a...
Police: woman runs over man with car after she claims he stole her purse