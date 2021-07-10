Advertisement

1 killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 50 Friday night

(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that reportedly killed a 51-year-old man Friday night in Fremont County. CSP says a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 when it exited the Highway 115 ramp and did not stop for a stop sign while turning left.

The motorcycle reportedly collided with a Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old man from Canon City, died at the scene and the driver of the Dodge, a 27-year-old man from Penrose, had minor injuries. The names of those involved have not yet been released.

CSP says speed is a possible factor in this crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

