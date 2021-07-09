WATCH LIVE: D-49 Board of Education discusses resolution that would ban Critical Race Theory

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Watch live above on July 8, 2021.

The D-49 Board of Education is discussing a proposed resolution that would ban the use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in its schools. The meeting started with board members voting to allow more than 30 minutes of public comment on the resolution.

According to the resolution, citing Edweek.com, the core idea of CRT “is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”

If passed, the resolution would make it so that D49 doesn’t utilize Critical Race Theory or “antiracism” curriculum for student education or any staff training.

-Schools may not use race a consideration when hiring or administering academic programs or evaluation systems.

-Neither schools, nor instructors, shall have students participate in class or complete assignments on the basis of race.

-Schools shall not discipline students differently on the basis of race.

-Schools shall not engage in racial stereotyping, including ascribing character traits, values, moral and ethical codes, privileges, status, or beliefs on the basis of race.

-Schools may not force individuals to admit privilege or to “reflect,” “deconstruct,” or “confront” their racial identities.

The full resolution is below:

You can read more on the proposed “Resolution Against Critical Race Theory” from the agenda below:

Goals

Inner Ring—How we treat each other

Rock #1 VALUE ALL PEOPLE by putting our values of care and respect into action through strategic initiatives that promote equity, respect diversity, and celebrate the contributions of all.

Rock #2 SUSTAIN ENDURING TRUST through practices that are transparent, communications that are clear, and decisions that preserve the good faith of our community.

Rock #3 ENGAGE OUR COMMUNITY in holding the district accountable for school performance, projects and outreach to serve students and families across the region.

Background or Rationale: Following board motion of June 10, the following is an introduction to the D49 BOE proposed Resolution Against Critical Race Theory.

The Board of Education for District 49 (hereafter known as D49) asserts that the United States is a nation founded upon exceptional principles. These ideas were embodied in the Declaration of Independence which proclaimed that “all men are created equal” and “that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights.” Human equality is the quintessential truth upon which our form of government necessarily hinges. We are an imperfect nation and have struggled from the beginning to live up to these ideals. It is our duty, as elected officials, to move always closer to these ideals and to do our part to ensure that future generations will enjoy the blessings of liberty.

The Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution provides that we may not “deny to any person … the equal protection of the laws.” The Supreme Court has asserted that this clause “is to prevent the States from purposefully discriminating between individuals on the basis of race.” Multiple Supreme Court cases emphasize that racial classifications “ultimately have a destructive impact on the individual and our society.” Similarly, Title VI of the 1964 Civil Right Act protects all students who attend institutions receiving federal funding from being treated differently based on their actual or perceived race, color, or national origin.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) began as an academic movement interested in transforming the relationship among race, racism, and power. It purports to grapple with a history of white supremacy and the laws and systems that grew from that past. In the arena of public education, CRT has developed themes and language to address racism and inequality such as “white privilege,” “intersectionality,” “microaggressions,” and “equity.” A related concept, “antiracism” or “fighting against racism” also has emerged. This describes an unconscious condition where in the absence of making antiracist choices, white supremacy and unequal institutions are being upheld. Antiracism assigns immutable negative characteristics to individuals solely based upon their race or ethnicity.

The driving force behind CRT and antiracism is the acceptance of a worldview that encompasses specific notions about history, philosophy, sociology, and public policy. By its own terms, CRT/antiracism excludes individuals who merely advocate for neutral principles of the Constitution, or who deny or question the extent to which white supremacy shapes our institutions.

Public Education, properly designed, includes age-appropriate exposure to events, philosophies, and structures which comprise the American experience. Clearly, this may and should include instruction of the facts and related literature regarding racism and inequality in America. However, such exposure should not purport to deliberately undermine student/family values, religious beliefs, or principles. Further, every student, regardless of status, has a unique life story. Thus, while instructors and administrators may recognize and/or believe in particular doctrines in the areas of faith, civil rights, economics, international affairs, sociology, or politics, it never should be the role of public educators to endorse or proselytize on behalf of a specific perspective in any of these areas. Certainly, CRT/antiracism or related euphemistic surrogates should not be an element of D49′s curricula or teacher training.

Relevant Data And Expected Outcomes: Prohibition and discontinuance of any instruction or promotion of Critical Race Theory elements to students or staff.

Recommended Course Of Action/Motion Requested: Move forward for action to Approval of resolution.

