Traffic crash closes several roads in Southeast Colorado Springs Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have reportedly closed all northbound lanes of South Academy and Eastbound lanes of Hancock Expressway Friday morning due to a crash.

All Northbound lanes of S Academy Blvd and Eastbound lanes of Hancock Expy are currently blocked at that intersection due to a traffic accident. Please avoid the area and drive safe. @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) July 9, 2021

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word yet as to what caused this crash.

We will update this article as more details become available.

