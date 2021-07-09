Advertisement

Traffic crash closes several roads in Southeast Colorado Springs Friday morning

Colorado Springs Police have reportedly closed all northbound lanes of South Academy and Eastbound lanes of Hancock Expressway Friday morning due to a crash.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:00 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have reportedly closed all northbound lanes of South Academy and Eastbound lanes of Hancock Expressway Friday morning due to a crash.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word yet as to what caused this crash.

We will update this article as more details become available.

