Seven people arrested in Rocky Ford kidnapping and attempted murder investigation

File photo.
File photo.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:55 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KKTV) - Seven people are now reportedly facing kidnapping charges after they were arrested Thursday in Rocky Ford.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, seven people were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping, torture, and attempted murder of a Rocky Ford woman that happened at an apartment in August 2017. Investigators believe these suspects were involved in the incident:

  • Cosme Flores
  • Hipolito Isaac Sanchez
  • Jamie Harmon
  • Jeremy Casias
  • Kendra Thompson
  • Leonard Trujillo
  • Leroy Osborne

All of them are reportedly facing charges to include kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder.

Details about the case were not provided by CBI at the time this article was written. The investigation began in 2017 with the Rocky Ford police. In 2019 the CBI was requested to investigate the incident along with the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Ford Police Department, and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

