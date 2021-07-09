Advertisement

Rockies dominate Finale in AZ, pick up much-needed Road Win

Nunez, Rockies avoid sweep, beat D-Backs for rare road win
COLORADO ROCKIES
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Light-hitting Dom Nunez doubled twice and singled as the Colorado Rockies avoided a three-game sweep by the team with the worst record in the majors, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3. The Rockies won for just the seventh time in 40 road games this season. They’re 31-17 at Coors Field. Nunez began the day batting just .159. He scored twice, drove in a run and drew a walk. Yonathan Daza drove in two runs and Ryan McMahon singled twice and scored twice for Colorado. Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, who were trying to sweep a three-game series for the first time since April 20-22 against Cincinnati Reds.

7/8/2021 6:38:05 PM (GMT -6:00)

