Pueblo JROTC Color Guard presenting the colors ahead of the MLB All-Star Game

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County High School Junior ROTC Color Guard will be presenting the flags to military families on Monday ahead of the MLB All-Star Game.

11 News spoke to students in the program and say this is an exciting once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “We usually go to like high school and stuff to do color guard so it’s kind of like an honor almost just to do something so big,” said Devon Baker.

“I thought it was a great honor, and recently we had lost a family member that was from the military and I knew that he would be proud of us,” said Cadet Command Sergeant Major Autumn Montoya.

Sergeant Major Arnold Lewis, the Army instructor for the Junior ROTC says this could allow them to more big events. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we’re glad we got the opportunity. It might promote us to do more and bigger and other things like baseball games, football games. So we’ll see what happens after this if we do this, but especially when I talk to the lady up there she was like you guys are way down in Pueblo! You sure you want to come up here? Oh yes we do, this is a big opportunity for us!” said Lewis.

Sergeant Lewis also says he is proud of his students for stepping up to the plate for this event since most of them have other summer commitments.

‘Well, absolutely I’m proud of them. Taking time out of their busy schedules because they’re off in the summers, and some of them work since I’ve had to take time off from work so I’m grateful and proud of them for making their way to take their time out of their busy schedules to be here. But I knew they wouldn’t turn it down,” said Lewis.

The Pueblo Junior ROTC Color Guard will be presenting the colors for military families on Monday, July 12 at 3 p.m.

